ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan and former KPK Education Minister Atif Khan here on Tuesday.
The meeting was followed by a parliamentary committee meeting to finalize names and portfolios for KPK Cabinet, a brief statement posted on PTI’s official twitter account said.
PM meets KP CM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan and former KPK Education Minister Atif Khan here on Tuesday.