UNITED NATIONS, Sept 19 (APP): Pakistan and Jordan Tuesday vowed to
further build up their ties with a focus on political, economic and defence ties.
The reaffirmation came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbadi and King Abdullah -II of Jordanon the sidelines of 72nd session of the UN General Assembly hereÂ in New York.
Prime Minister Abbasi is here to lead the Pakistan delegation at the
annual gathering of the world body.
During the meeting at the UN headquarters both the sides agreed to
further strengthen bilateral relations in multifaceted areas. They expressed satisfaction over the commonality of views on issues of regional and global significance. The two leaders also stressed importance of holding regular bilateral engagements to achieve their shared objectives.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also extended an invitation to King
Abdullah-II to visit Pakistan, a statement released here from the PM Media Office said.
PM meets King of Jordan
