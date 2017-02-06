PM made country’s defense impregnable: Asif Kirmani

HARIPUR, Feb 6 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Dr. Asif Kirmani has said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has initiated solid steps for the elimination of terrorism to ensure peace and mega projects to put the country on road to progress.

A new era of development has begun in the country while Economic Corridor would prove a milestone in the development of the country.

He said this while addressing a convention of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) here at Elementary College Ground on Monday.

He said that stock exchange of the country has reached to record level due to economic policies of the PML-N government and added that the prime minister has made the country strong both economically and financially.

He said that the defense of country has been made impregnable.

Special Assistant said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan cannot halt the process of development initiated by the prime minister as the PM was emerging the popular leader in the country due to his wise policies.

He said that Imran Khan was not sincere with the country adding that

had he been interested in the progress of country then he should have supported the policies of the government and gave up opposition for the sake of opposition.

He said that the name of Prime Minister was not in the Panama case and added that Imran Khan should know the facts that judicial decisions were made on solid evidences and under the ambit of law and constitution.