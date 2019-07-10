PM links accountability of corrupt with development, economic stability

KARACHI, Jul 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reiterated that all the corrupt elements, who had burdened the country with whopping debt of Rs30,000 billion, would be brought to justice because unless such corrupt politicians and former rulers were not held accountable, the country could not progress.

Talking to media persons here, the prime minister in a veiled reference to the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said they were out to create panic by blaming the government for the price hike.