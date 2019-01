PM leaves for two-day official visit of Qatar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday left for Qatar on two-day official visit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister GhulamSarwar Khan, Adviser to PM Abdur Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfikar Bukhari,

Chairman Board of Investment Haroon Sharif and Chairperson Task Force on Energy Nadeem Babar are accompanying the Prime Minister.During the visit, the Prime Minister will call on the Emir of Qatar and will also meet the Prime Ministerof Qatar.