PM leaves for Tajikistan two-day official visit on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, will

pay an official visit to Tajikistan from July 5 to 6.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level

delegation, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Wing here

on Tuesday said.

Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close and cooperative

relations, which are underpinned by commonalities of history,

culture and faith. These ties are characterized by mutual

respect, shared perceptions and common desire to promote

peace, stability and development in the region.

The two countries also share common views on major

regional and international issues and cooperate closely in the

regional and multilateral forums.

Pakistan was among the first few countries that

recognized the independence of Tajikistan, established

diplomatic relations and opened a resident mission in

Dushanbe.

According to the press release, the visit to Tajikistan

was reflective of the Prime Minister’s vision to strengthen

Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring and regional countries

and further increasing regional connectivity.

At Dushanbe, the leaders of the two countries will

discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, including

trade and investment, energy cooperation and regional

connectivity will be the key focus of their talks.

They will also exchange views on regional and

international issues of mutual interest, with particular

attention to Pakistan’s policy of a peaceful neighbourhood.

A Joint Declaration entitled “Road towards strategic

partnership for regional solidarity” will be signed during the

visit.

A meeting of Joint Business Council (JBC) will coincide

with the visit of the Prime Minister. The JBC will consider

steps to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties.

Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of

CASA-1000 member states, namely; Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan,

Pakistan and Tajikistan.

This project aims developing energy corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It will also provide electricity produced in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

A Trilateral Summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and

Tajikistan is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of

the visit to hold discussions on regional topics of mutual

interest.