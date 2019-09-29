PM leaves for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Pakistan after a brief stay there, according to PM Office media wing.

The Prime Minister (PM) has arrived Jeddah from New York after spending a

high-level week at the United Nations leading Pakistan delegation and holding wide ranging talks with various heads of the governments and political leaders including United States President Donald Trump, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, United Kingdom Premier Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, United Nations (UN) Secretary General and others on the sidelines of 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).