PM leaves for home after two-day visit to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, July 6 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday

left for home after concluding his two-day visit to Tajikistan where he attended a quadrilateral summit of CASA-1000.

Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasulzoda bade farewell to Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif at the Dushanbe International Airport.

A contingent of Tajik guards presented static salute to the prime

minister.

Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir, Minister for Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif and PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz accompanied the prime minister.