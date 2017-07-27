PM leaves for home after official visit to Maldives

MALE (Maldives), July 27 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday left here for Islamabad after a three-day official visit to Maldives.

The Prime Minister was seen off by President of Maldives Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom, the First Lady and other high official at the airport.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Begum Kalsum Nawaz, Advisor to the PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and high officials.

During the visit, the Prime Minister held official talks with the

Maldivian President.

A number of MoUs for cooperation in various fields between the two countries were also signed.

The Prime Minister was the chief guest at the 52nd Independence Day celebrations of Maldives.