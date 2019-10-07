PM leaves for China

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday departed to China at the invitation of Premier of the State Council of the Peoples’ Republic of China, where he is scheduled to hold high level meetings with the Chinese leadership.

The prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar and Board of Investment (BoI) Chairman Zubair Gilani, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

During his stay in China from October 8-9, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang will separately host banquets in honour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A number of agreements and memorandums of understanding are expected to be signed at a ceremony which would be witnessed by the two prime ministers.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also join the prime minister’s meetings with Premier Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping, a Foreign Office press release earlier said.