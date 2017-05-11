ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): At the invitation of President
Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif will proceed to
China on Friday to attend the Belt and Road Forum
for International Cooperation being held in Beijing on
May 14 and 15.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level
delegation and chief ministers of the four provinces, a press
release of the PM House Media Wing issued here said.
The Belt and Road Forum (BRF) is part of the “Silk Road
Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road”
(OBOR) initiative launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013.
The BRF is being attended by 27 other Heads of
State/Government. The Forum is aimed at promoting
common development through win-win cooperation. China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the flagship programme of OBOR.
The BRF will comprise a High Level Dialogue and
Leaders’ Roundtable. The Prime Minister will address the High
Level Dialogue as well as both the sessions of Leader’s Roundtable.
A Joint Communique will be issued at the conclusion of
the BRF.
The Prime Minister will be one of the three leaders to speak
at the concluding session.
Besides attending the BRF, the Prime Minister will
hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and
Premier Li Keqiang.
A number of Agreements/ MoUs related to CPEC projects
are also expected to be signed on the occasion.
The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings on
the sidelines with several other Heads of State/ Government
attending the Forum. During his stay in China, the Prime Minister
will also visit Hangzhou and Hong Kong where he will interact
with business leaders and attend investment conferences.
PM leaves for China on Friday to attend Belt and Road Forum
ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): At the invitation of President