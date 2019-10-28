PM lays foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak university in Nankana Sahib

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday laid the foundation-stone of Baba Guru Nanak University, to be constructed at an area of 107 acres in Nankana Sahib.

The prime minister unveiled the plaque to mark ground-breaking at a ceremony attended by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The Government of Punjab has released initial funds for the construction of university which will comprise academic blocks for various disciplines and also hotels for accommodation of students.

The step is in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of the founder of Sikh religion Baba Guru Nanak next month.