PM launches Sehat Insaf Cards to provide free treatment to tribal patients

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday launched gigantic ‘Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC)’

program to provide free treatment facilities to patients of merged tribal

districts of erstwhile Fata in any top paneled Govt and private hospitals of

the country.

The Prime Minister distributed Sehat Insaf Cards (SIC) among poor

tribesmen including widows, orphans, persons with disabilities and senior

citizens during a special ceremony here at Governor House.