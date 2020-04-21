PM launches Ehsaas Rashan Portal to support vulnerable segments

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday formally launched Ehsaas Rashan Portal, which is a donor-beneficiary linking system for ration distribution and set up to enable the private sector to reach the most vulnerable.

Appreciating the step, the prime minister said the Pakistani nation had always faced the difficult times with strong determination and firm resolve and had always supported the weaker segments through generous donations.

According to a press release of PM office media wing, the prime minister observed that the portal would enable the donors and philanthropists to reach to the deserving people, besides ensuring establishment of a just, transparent and merit based distribution system for Rashan.

Earlier, briefing the prime minister, the Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said that the portal was developed under the principles of Ehsaas policy framework which would ensure access to the donors to reach to the eligible people besides, protection of information about the deserving people.

She maintained that under this portal, it was also ensured that the Rashan should reach to the deserving families.

Dr Nishtar further apprised that besides, Ahsas Rashan Portal, a mobile application would also be launched in couple of days regarding distribution of support and Rashan.

According to details, the role of the government will be to facilitate match-making between donors and beneficiaries (e.g., on geographic basis) and provide data of eligible beneficiaries to donors.

Donors and potential beneficiaries will register on the Ehsaas Rashan Portal: https://rashan.pass.gov.pk/. Beneficiaries’ information will be validated, and eligibility determined using Ehsaas data.

Donors will be evaluated against a specific eligibility criterion to ensure only trustworthy, tax compliant, and at-scale organizations become partners of the programme.

After signing data privacy agreements, beneficiary information will be shared with donors to ensure disbursement of food ration packs or cash equivalent to beneficiaries.

The government will ensure one person from family gets benefit and will monitor delivery on a sample basis.

The private sector will be responsible for establishing mechanism for sourcing and disbursement of Rashan or cash equivalent for beneficiaries.

Donors will be given a list of parameters to select from to identify which segment of the beneficiaries do they want to support.

The parameters include area of residence district/tehsil, gender of the beneficiary, etc. Based on the chosen parameters a subset of beneficiaries will be identified from a larger pool who may then benefit based on a first-in first-out basis.

There are two categories of donors that the government is looking towards initially in the Ehsaas Rashan Programme i.e. For-profit private organizations and not-for-profit private organizations.

Their eligibility criteria is posted on the website https://rashan.pass.gov.pk/.