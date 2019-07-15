PM launches 2nd phase of registration for Naya Pakistan Housing Project

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday launched the second phase of registration for the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme to provide affordable housing facility to the low-income segments of the country.

The objective of countrywide registration process by the Pakistan Housing and Development Authority is to collect data of the public demand for the housing across the country and launch projects in accordance with the needs.

The ceremony was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar, special assistants Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Naeemul Haq, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Chairman General (retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, Secretary Housing Dr Imran and senior government officials.