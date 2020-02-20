PM lauds services of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in Pakistan healthcare, philanthropy sectors

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the services of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust in the field of health in Pakistan and for providing free food and other facilities to the poor and destitute at shelter homes.

The service of ailing, poor and the destitute by philanthropists was laudable, he added.

The prime minister said while talking to a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust, which led by Chairman Khawaja Umar Farooq and Founding Chairman Mian Muhammad Ahsan, called on him here.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of services being rendered by the trust in the field of health and the various matters relating to the Prime Minister’s Shelter Programme in Lahore.

The Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust is providing healthcare facilities in seven hospitals and two regional blood centers under the public-private partnership.

The prime minister was told that tens of thousands of people were provided with free of cost treatment in different hospitals of the trust last year, while thousands of others were being served food at shelters in Lahore on daily basis.

The prime minister assured the delegation of the government’s all-out support and cooperation, saying the trust’s spirit of service to humanity could be followed by other segments of the society as well.