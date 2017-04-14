ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday appreciated the excellent performance by Major General (retd) Asghar Nawaz during his tenure as Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
In a meeting held here at the PM House, the Prime Minister wished the
former NDMA Chairman best for his future endeavors.
PM lauds services of ex-NDMA chief
