PM lauds sacrifices of Pakistan Army against terrorism; condemns India for targetting civilian population

CHIRIKOT (Line of Control, Azad Kashmir) Nov 10 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said there was no parallel to the contributions and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army particularly against terrorism and for defending the geographical frontiers of the country.

The Prime Minister, who along with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LOC) in Chirikot sector, lauded the contributions and sacrifices of Pakistan Army in defending the motherland and for protecting the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“No other Army of the world is parallel to Pakistan Army. Restoration of peace against terrorism despite our commitments against the perpetual threat from eastern border is a milestone achievement and together we shall take it towards enduring peace and stability,“ the Prime Minister said, while interacting with the troops.

The Prime Minister also condemned the “unprofessional approach of targeting innocent civilians” by the Indian army from across the Line of Control, a statement from the ISPR said.

The Prime Minister also reiterated Pakistan’s political. diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris for their just struggle.

The Prime Minister , who was also accompanied by Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was briefed by General Officer Commanding on the situation along the LOC, Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) targeting of civilians and befitting professional response by Pakistan Army.

While interacting with families of martyrs and injured due to the unprovoked shelling by Indian army, the Prime Minister appreciated their determination and resolve. He also announced enhancement in financial assistance to the families of the martyrs and the injured and approved funds for development of community protection bunkers for safety of the civilian population.

The COAS also directed immediate evacuation of a teen-aged girl to Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine (AFIRM) for provision of artificial limb as she had lost her leg due to Indian shelling.

Earlier upon arrival the Prime Minister and and the COAS were received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps.