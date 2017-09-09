PM expresses satisfaction on operational readiness of PAF, lauds morale of aerial defenders

SARGODHA, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday appreciated the high morale of aerial

defenders of the country and expressed his satisfaction on the

operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force.

The Prime Minister who visited here the Mushaf Airbase

was briefed about the operational preparedness of PAF and

other contributions of the force especially during disaster

management and relief operations.

The Prime Minister expressed his deep satisfaction on

the niche attained by the PAF amongst the modern Air Forces of

the World.

The Prime Minister visited an Operational Air Base of

Pakistan Air Force. On his arrival at the Base, he was

received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air

Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

The Prime Minister visited newly established Airpower

Center of Excellence and attended a briefing on the ongoing

exercise Saffron Bandit.

Envisioned by the Air Chief, ACE is a premier

institution which has been equipped with state of the art

facilities and infrastructure.

Besides training the PAF personnel, this institute would

also train the combat crew of friendly air forces by

conducting multi national, training exercises.

The Prime Minister was also informed that the first-ever

multinational exercise is going to be held in October this

year which would be participated by the personnel from 19 air

forces.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about PAF

contributions in nation building. PAF has started numerous

vocational institutions all across the country to create job

opportunities for youth of the country.

PAF’s contributions in the field of education were also

elaborated wherein various campuses of Air university and

Fazaia Medical college have been established in different

cities to provide quality education to the young boys and

girls.

Moreover, PAF has also established schools for the

special education to make them useful members of society.

The Prime Minister took keen interest in the Aviation

City project, which has been established in Kamra to bring in

an innovative approach in the field of aviation.

This city would mainly focus research and development

initiatives with the help of industry academia linkage.

During his visit, the Prime Minister also flew an

exercise training mission in F-16 aircraft of the elite No 9

multirole squadron.

The Air Chief, sitting in another F-16 aircraft also

participated in the training mission. It was the first time in

the history of Pakistan that a Prime Minister participated in

a flying mission sitting in the rear cockpit of a fighter jet.

After landing back at the Base, the Prime Minister

interacted with the combat Air and Ground crew of the

squadron.