PM expresses satisfaction on operational readiness of PAF, lauds morale of aerial defenders

SARGODHA, Sep 9 (APP): Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday appreciated the high morale of aerial
defenders of the country and expressed his satisfaction on the
operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force.
The Prime Minister who visited here the Mushaf Airbase
was briefed about the operational preparedness of PAF and
other contributions of the force especially during disaster
management and relief operations.
The Prime Minister expressed his deep satisfaction on
the niche attained by the PAF amongst the modern Air Forces of
the World.
The Prime Minister visited an Operational Air Base of
Pakistan Air Force. On his arrival at the Base, he was
received by Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air
Staff, Pakistan Air Force.
The Prime Minister visited newly established Airpower
Center of Excellence and attended a briefing on the ongoing
exercise Saffron Bandit.
Envisioned by the Air Chief, ACE is a premier
institution which has been equipped with state of the art
facilities and infrastructure.
Besides training the PAF personnel, this institute would
also train the combat crew of friendly air forces by
conducting multi national, training exercises.
The Prime Minister was also informed that the first-ever
multinational exercise is going to be held in October this
year which would be participated by the personnel from 19 air
forces.
The Prime Minister was also briefed about PAF
contributions in nation building. PAF has started numerous
vocational institutions all across the country to create job
opportunities for youth of the country.
PAF’s contributions in the field of education were also
elaborated wherein various campuses of Air university and
Fazaia Medical college have been established in different
cities to provide quality education to the young boys and
girls.
Moreover, PAF has also established schools for the
special education to make them useful members of society.
The Prime Minister took keen interest in the Aviation
City project, which has been established in Kamra to bring in
an innovative approach in the field of aviation.
This city would mainly focus research and development
initiatives with the help of industry academia linkage.
During his visit, the Prime Minister also flew an
exercise training mission in F-16 aircraft of the elite No 9
multirole squadron.
The Air Chief, sitting in another F-16 aircraft also
participated in the training mission. It was the first time in
the history of Pakistan that a Prime Minister participated in
a flying mission sitting in the rear cockpit of a fighter jet.
After landing back at the Base, the Prime Minister
interacted with the combat Air and Ground crew of the
squadron.