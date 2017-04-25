ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday lauded the Rangers for conducting a successful operation in Karachi on Monday night.
According to a spokesman of the PM House, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan briefed the prime minister about the Rangers-led operation in Karachi.
The prime minister prayed for early recovery of the personnel injured during the operation and directed the authorities concerned to utilize all resources for their treatment.
PM lauds Rangers for successful Karachi operation
ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Tuesday lauded the Rangers for conducting a successful operation in Karachi on Monday night.