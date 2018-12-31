PM lauds Pakistani expatriates’ contribution to dams fund

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday lauded the overwhelming contribution of overseas Pakistanis to the fund set up for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams believing that such an encouraging response created a hope for early launch of these crucial projects.

He said this in a meeting with a delegation of overseas Pakistani businessmen from Dubai headed by Mumtaz Muslim and comprising Amjad Ali Khan, Majid Bashir and Mustafa Qasaam, a PM Office statement said.