PM lauds contribution of POF in catering to country’s defence requirements

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk visited the Pakistan Ordnance Factories(POF) Wednesday and appreciated the valuable contributions of the POF in catering to the defence requirements of the country.

The Prime Minister said the POF held a pivotal position in view of the multifarious defence and security challenges that the country was confronted with. He also commended the commitment and continued efforts of the workforce of POF whose labour and expertise had earned the organization a reputed place in the region and beyond.

“POF’s culture of innovation and excellence has left me deeply impressed and profoundly satisfied”, the Prime Minister said in his comments recorded in the visitors’ book.

Earlier upon his arrival at POF Wah, the largest defence industrial complex of the country, the Prime Minister was received by POF Chairman Lt Gen Sadiq Ali HI(M).

He was briefed in detail about the range of arms and ammunition products of international standards, being produced at the ordnance factory. He was also apprised about the contribution of POF in meeting defence and non-defence requirements of the armed forces during peace and war time.

The Prime Minister was informed that in addition to meeting the domestic requirements on cost-to-cost basis, the POF was also serving the country through import substitution and earning foreign exchange by exporting its surplus to 40 countries and thus furthering defence diplomacy.

He was also briefed about the commercial operations and corporate social responsibility services of the organization in the field of education, health and environment protection.

Later, the Prime Minister also visited Product Display Lounge, POF Brass Mills and the Weapon Factory and observed various processes at the production line.