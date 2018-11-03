PM lauds China’s phenomenal growth in key areas of economy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday lauded China’s phenomenal success in improving governance, poverty alleviation and anti-corruption drive as key elements of Chinese development model.

He also appreciated the crucial role of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity.

The prime minister was talking to Chairman, National People’s Congress Li Zhanshu at the Great Hall of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, said a press release.

He expressed appreciation for the Chinese hospitality and traditional warmth which he and his delegation had received in China.

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted his government’s focus on socio-economic development and livelihood projects. He expressed the hope that development of special economic zones and industrial cooperation would bring new opportunities for the peoples of the two countries.

Li Zhanshu reaffirmed China’s commitment to relations with Pakistan, which had grown at a fast pace with the development of CPEC, saying his country would continue to stand with Pakistan at all times.

During the meeting, the prime minister and NPC chairman agreed to carry forward the momentum of bilateral visit and enhance parliamentary linkages.

They further agreed that parliamentary exchanges between two sides would play a crucial role in further cementing their bilateral ties. They also underscored commitment to enhance cooperation in political, cultural, educational and people-to-people ties.