PM kicks off project for affordable 18,500 housing units in capital

rISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday laid the foundation of a mega project to build 18,500 housing units here, mainly for the low-income group as part of his government’s dream to construct five million houses across the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said out of 18,500 units to be built in Zone-IV of the federal capital, 10,000 would be specified for the low-income group who would be enabled to own a house through easy banking loans.