PM Khan’s visit accorded prominent coverage in Chinese media

BEIJING, Oct 9 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan’s third visit to China and his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other top Chinese leadership have been accorded wide coverage in the Chinese electronic and print media.

The prime minister meetings with President Xi Jinping held at Diaoyutai State Guest House and Premier Li Keqiang at Great Hall of People respectively have been in the headlines in Global Television Network (CGTN), English language news channel, CCTV, Chinese language television channels and the newspapers particularly People’s Daily, China Daily, Global Times and China Economic Net.