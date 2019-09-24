PM discusses bilateral ties, Kashmir issue with Turkish President

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines

of 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and discussed with him bilateral relations and the latest situation since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August to alter the disputed status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Recalling his visit to Turkey in January 2019, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations had transformed into a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, a statement issued by the PM Office here Tuesday said.