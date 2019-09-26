PM Khan says he will urge U.N. Intervention in Kashmir

NEW YORK, Sept 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that it was too risky to allow tensions to escalate between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, saying he would urge the United Nations to step in.

Noting what he said was the world’s indifference to civilian suffering in Kashmir, he condemned India’s military clampdown there and said he would appeal to the United Nations (UN) for help.

“They do not understand that this can go horribly wrong,” the Pakistani leader said at a meeting with editors of The New York Times, according to a report in the newspaper.