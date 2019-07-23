PM Khan hails meeting with Trump; says two sides will ensure there is no communication gap

WASHINGTON, July 23 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday hailed his White House meeting with President Donald Trump as a “pleasant surprise,” saying the Pakistani side was blown over by the U.S. leader’s welcome and conversation.

“It was a pleasant surprise. We were all blown over. We loved the meeting,” Khan said speaking at the US Institute of Peace, a day after more than three hours meetings.

Imran Khan said Pakistan and the U.S. now had the best relationship in years. “Now we will ensure that there is no communication gap,” between the two sides, he said referring to years of trust deficit between the two countries in the past.

He said his government had “stabilized the economy” which he inherited in a state of virtual bankruptcy.