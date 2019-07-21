PM Khan, entrepreneurs discuss investment opportunities

WASHINGTON, July 21 (APP)::Ambassador Munir Akram accompanied by Shahal Khan, one of the leading American investors with Pakistani background, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, SAPM on Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari were present during the meeting where trade and investment avenues in Pakistan were discussed.