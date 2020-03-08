PM is biggest supporter of women empowerment: Zartaj

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Sunday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic rights to women, while Prime Minister Imran Khan is the biggest supporter of women empowerment.

Talking to a private news channel, she said holding march is the constitutional right of women and other segment of the society but everybody should take care of the social and Islamic values.

Aurat March can affect the image of the country, being a Muslim we need to follow the teachings of Islam and can take guidance from Holy Quran regarding the rights of women, she added.

Minister said we must respect women in the role of wife, daughter, mother and sister, while the constitutional rights for women needed to be promoted.

Women should also be provided awareness about their basic rights.