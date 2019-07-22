PM invites Pakistani-American businessmen to join Naya Pakistan’s journey of development

WASHINGTON, Jul 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday invited the Pakistani-American businessmen to explore the new encouraging environment in Pakistan that offered ease of doing business and encouraged attractive profit-making.

Addressing at the Trade and Investment Conference, the prime minister said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had introduced a new mindset of wealth creation and promoted foreign investment.

“This is the mindset of Naya Pakistan where facilitation of businessmen is a priority,” he said at the forum, attended by leading businessmen and investors belonging to Pakistani-origin community.

The prime minister said most of the North Americans-Pakistanis in particular were self-made and had special place in his heart for their hard work.

“Pakistan has expectations from you to support the government in its journey of development,” he told the Pakistan-American businessmen, who responded to the prime minister with a big applause.

The prime minister said a one-window operation was being set up at the PM Secretariat for foreign businessmen for smooth process of trade and investment.