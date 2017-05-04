PM invites Japanese investors to benefit from Pakistan’s investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Thursday invited the Japanese investors to get benefit from Pakistan’s investment opportunities.

“Pakistan offers great investment opportunities in various sectors

that can be utilized by Japanese investors,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Nobuo Kishi.

The Prime Minister emphasized on further enhancing trade, investment

and development relationship with Japan.

He said Pakistan was keen to carry forward the shared vision for

promoting peace, prosperity and development.

The Prime Minister recalled a cordial exchange with Prime Minister Abe

in New York in September 2016 and reaffirmed the common commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said Japan was an important development partner of Pakistan, adding that a number of important development projects in Pakistan were completed with Japan’s assistance and support.

Nobuo Kishi thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome accorded

to him and his delegation and expressed the hope to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.