PM invites foreign companies to get benefit from e-commerce policy

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday invited foreign companies to invest in Pakistan taking benefit from the country’s huge business opportunities under the new e-commerce policy.

In a meeting with Chairman of supervisory Board Huawei, Li Jie along with his delegation, here at PM Office, the prime minister urged them to involve brilliant young minds of Pakistan working in technical fields.

The Prime Minister also highlighted availability of inexpensive labour and competent and enterprising youth potential of the country which would help the foreign countries to further grow.

The Prime Minister further said that expertise in providing import substitution and advancement in technical automation operation launched in collaboration with students of NUST and GIK would be of great advantage.

Chairman Li Jie informed the Prime Minister about the progress being made by the company in the network domain. They have successfully established a new ecosystem so as to become independent of reliance on companies enjoying the monopoly in the field.

The possibility of relocation of manufacturing units to Pakistan also came under discussion.

Li Jie said he was really impressed with the intellect of the Pakistani students, who were running a programme of merit awards to the students of NAMAL .

Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gillani, Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera, Secretary IT . Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui were present.