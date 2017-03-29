PM invites Bahraini investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday invited Bahraini investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in commercial and tourism sectors.

He was talking to a delegation led by Minister for Industries, Commerce and Tourism, Zayed R. Alzayani of Bahrain here at the PM Office.

Prime Minister Sharif said cooperation between the two countries in economic fields would further strengthen brotherly ties between the two countries.

The Bahraini delegation comprised Shaikh Hamad bin Salman Al Khalifa,

Bader Fareed Abdul Rahman Isa Alsaad, Sayed Heshan Alawai Hamza Salman Alsaken and other senior officials from Bahrain.

Prime Minister Sharif said that Pakistan considered Kingdom of Bahrain a close friend and trusted partner.

“Our bilateral relations are founded on shared history, cultural

linkages and strong people-to-people contacts,” the Prime Minister said according to a statement released by the PM House.

The Prime Minister appreciated the active participation of Bahraini delegation in the Second Pakistan-Bahrain Business Opportunities Conference.

He also urged the Bahraini delegation to explore investment opportunities in various sectors of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain was serving as a human bridge between the two brotherly countries and had been playing an important role in the development and prosperity of both Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Prime Minister expressed his good wishes for King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The Bahraini Minister of Commerce conveyed the greetings of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to the Prime Minister and said he was in Pakistan with a special mandate to expand the scope of economic ties between both the counties.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the role of Ambassador Javed Malik as the Ambassador of Pakistan and complimented him in his positive role on economic diplomacy.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Finance, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir Khan, Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik and senior officials.