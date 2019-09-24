PM internationalized Kashmir issue during US visit: Experts

PESHAWAR, Sep 24 (APP):Political, economics and international relationship experts here Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has internationalized the issue of Kashmir during his historic visit to US where he met with US President Donald Trump and other world leaders besides addressing key forums.

They highly appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for boldly highlighting the continued atrocities and human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) where innocent Kashmiris including children and women are under siege for 51 days and deprived of all basic rights freedoms.