PM inspects Hazara Motorway construction site, directs NHA to complete all road projects within scheduled timelines

HASSAN ABDAL, May 4 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Thursday directed the National Highways Authority (NHA) to complete all road projects within the scheduled timelines and without compromising on quality of work.

The Prime Minister stated this while visiting the under-construction site of Burhan-Havelian Section of Hazara Motorway where he also inspected the quality of work.

The Prime Minister said that road network across the country would bring a wave of unprecedented prosperity by providing access of far-flung areas to urban centres.

He said the road network also provided employment opportunities and enhanced economic activity.

The Hazara Motorway, also named as E-35, originates from Burhan

on M-1 Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and ends at Havelian. The 59 km long motorway will include six lanes and be completed by August this year.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the prime minister on the project.

He apprised that E-35 Motorway had been divided into three sub-sections – Section-1, from Burhan Jarikas (20.4 km), Section-2,

Jarikas to Sarai Saleh (19.2 km) and Section-3, from Sarai Saleh

to Havelian (19.4 km).

The E-35 Motorway is an important part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and would benefit the local population.

The project will cost Rs 34 billion and is being carried out with the assistance of Asian Development Bank.