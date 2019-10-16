PM informs Saudi leadership about grave situation in Occupied Kashmir by PM : Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan informed the Saudi leadership about the grave human rights situation, communication blockade and continuing lockdown in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said curfew was continuing

for the last 73 days while more than eight million Kashmiris were besieged in

their homes in Occupied Kashmir and the valley was turned into a jail.

She said after Iran, the Saudi leadership also appreciated the sincere efforts

of Prime Minister Imran Khan for ending tension in the region and for ensuring

peace and stability, which made him a prominent leader of Muslim Ummah.