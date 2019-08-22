PM informed about completion of work on 660MW power plant in Hub

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday met a delegation of China Power Hub Generation Company (CPHGC) wherein he was apprised that first of the two power plants with a generation capacity of 660 megawatt each, being built in Hub city of Balochistan, has successfully been synchronized with the national grid.

The delegation, headed by Chief Executive Officer of CPHGC Zhao Yonggang, briefed the prime minister about the progress made so far on an important CPEC project for installation of 1320 MW (two plants with 660 MW capacity each) power plant in Hub, a PM Office statement said.

The project is a joint venture between HUBCO Pakistan and China Power Holding Ltd. The project is estimated to cost US $ 2 billion.