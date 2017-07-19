SIALKOT, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
Wednesday inaugurated the Riazuddin Sheikh Business and Trade Centre at the Chamber of Commerce and Industries here.
The Prime Minister was given a warm reception by the chamber’s
President and members of business community.
Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif and Commerce Minister
Khurram Dastagir were present.
PM inaugurates Riazuddin Sheikh Business & Trade Centre in Sialkot
