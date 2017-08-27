PM inaugurates Port Qasim LNG terminal

KARACHI, Aug 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Sunday inaugurated Pakistan’s first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal at the Port Qasim.

It was Pakistan’s first LNG terminal established by Engro Terminal

Limited within a record time period of 330 days and a capacity to re-gasify up to 600 mmscfd.

Speaking at the ceremony, the prime minister said that

the government brought this inexpensive source of energy to

the country in record time.

He said the previous three governments made several

attempts to introduce LNG source of energy but failed.

Within eleven months of the contract signed, the

terminal started functioning which was an example of

cooperation between the government and the private sector, he

added.

The prime minister said other source of energy like oil,

hydel and nuclear were considered as expensive means as the

country required an integrated and efficient source to

overcome its crippling energy needs.

The bids for the whole process were completely

transparent and world acknowledged government’s efforts in

this regard, he added.

He said the world was thinking that the project would

take several years but the government succeeded by

introducing the LNG based energy.

The prime minister said within the short span of the

PML-N government, the first LNG terminal system had started

working.

The completion of terminals was necessary for supply of

energy, he said and thanked the concerned authorities for

making the task possible.

He said no terminal in the world had been completed in

the shortest time with full re-gasification facility.

The prime minister said the terminal has so far handled

100 LNG cargo ships with 6.1 million tons of LNG.

It would benefit power, fertilizer, textile and other

industries from huge supplies of Regasified Liquefied Natural

Gas (RLNG), he added.

He said with capacity to inject 600 mmscfd RLNG in the

system, Engro terminal emerged as the single largest gas

source in Pakistan.

With the supply of RLNG, the country was saving about

$1.5 billion each year when compared with other expensive

energy resources like diesel or furnace oil,he added.

The prime minister said with supply of RNLNG, the CNG

sector had been revived with ample supply of power for the

fertilizer industry.

He said the second terminal would start functioning in

November this year followed by at least two other terminals in

the private sector.

The prime minister said it was a good step for the

private sector to participate and build their own terminals

keeping in view the largest demand and market.

Expressing his confidence, the prime minister said

Pakistan energy issues would be resolved soon and termed the

inauguration of the terminal a great success in the right

direction.

It was Pakistan led and owned project for energy

solution which was made possible within shortest time when

compared with other countries of the region including

Bangladesh.

Later, the prime minister speaking at another briefing

ceremony of PGP’s LNG project terminal, said that it would be

inaugurated in November this year.

He said the government was fixing the power crises of

the country and soon the load-shedding would be a thing of the

past.

He said it was all possible due to the huge contribution

by LNG sector and referred to Engro terminal with re-gasify

capacity of 600mmscf and 100 per cent capacity by utilizing

4.5 million tons of LNG.

The prime minister expressed his confidence that soon in

2018, the terminals in the country would be able to utilizing

9 million tons of LNG for the next five year.

He said it was all possible due to synergy of these

terminals, great efficiency and the cheapest lowest gas term

contract in the world.

The prime minister said the LNG market was much larger

and competition was hard so it was a ‘win win situation’ for

the private sector, government and the people.

The private sector would be bringing in their own LNG,

regasifying it and delivering it to customers through third

party access regime which had already been put in place, he

said, adding thus, there would be a system in which customers

would be free to opt for purchase of LNG on their own.

The prime minister said the government would stay out of

buying LNG and building terminals as it would be done by the

private sector.

The government would step in only when the private

sector failed to meet the demand, he added.

He said the LNG community in the world had already

appreciated government’s efforts in this regard.

The government’s vision was to deliver LNG in any

quantity to any customer in any part of the country and eyeing

complete replacement of furnace based energy plants in 2019.

The prime minister termed LNG import ‘a game changer for

Pakistan’ as the fifty per cent primary supply for energy was

being made from gas.

“Nawaz Sharif had decided not to go for ground breaking

of the projects but for completion of projects,” he said and

referred to long awaited completion of Lowari Tunnel.

The prime minister said the PML-N government was for

completion of projects despite the political upheavals.

He said the second LNG project was an equity based with

no debt on the project, reflecting confidence of the

investors.

The prime minister announced that the government did not

invest a penny in these projects rather it was upto the

private parties. It had only leveraged their demands and

ensured transparent bids.

The investing companies would not get a penny unless

they started delivering gas.

The asset value for the second LNG project must be over

$300 million and that too for the fifteen years as projects

spoke for themselves, he added.