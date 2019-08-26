PM inaugurates new academic block at GIK Institute in Swabi

SWABI, Aug 26 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday inaugurated the new academic block at Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology, completed with a cost

of Rs 1.09 billion.

Chief Minsiter Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Federal Minister for Educaton Shafqat Mehmood and provincial minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, accompanied the prime minister.

Covering an area of 162,000 square feet, the project has been completed in two years.

The four-story academic block has 12 classrooms, 20 laboratories, 42 faculty offices, three conference rooms and can accommodate around 1,000 students.