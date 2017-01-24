PM inaugurates Multan’s metro bus service

MULTAN, Jan 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on

Tuesday inaugurated the Metro Bus service in Multan aimed at

providing the best and confortable transport facilities to the local people.

The Prime Minister unveiled the plaque of the project, completed with a cost of Rs 28 billion.

The Prime Minister took a test ride of the bus along with Punjab’s Governor Rafiq Rajwana and Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif from Chongi No.9 to Bahauddin Zekria University.

During the ride, the Prime Minister was given a briefing about the bus service.

The event was attended by Minister for Food Security Sikandar Bosan, Mayor of Multan Naveed ul Haq Arain, Chairman District Council Dewan Abbas Bukhari, parliamentarians and diplomats.

The Metro Bus Project in Multan is the country’s third and South Punjab’s first mass transit system.