PM inaugurates Forest Services Academy under Green Pakistan Programme

MURREE, March 24 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

on Friday inaugurated the Forest Services Academy at Ghora Gali,

under the PM’s Green Pakistan Programme.

He unveiled the plaque of the academy, which will provide in-service and post-graduate training in forest sciences.

The prime minister planted a sapling at the academy’s premises and visited its various sections besides interacting with faculty members and students. Minister for Climate Change Zahid Hamid was present.

The prime minister’s focal person on Climate Change, Syed Rizwan Mehboob briefed the prime minister about the features of the academy and its objectives to help mitigate climate change and undertake research on forestry.

The prime minister was told that academy’s first phase had been completed at a cost of Rs 59.29 million, while the second phase would complete by 2020.

He was informed that a sub-campus of the academy had been set

up in Bahawalpur to train the forest officers in accordance

with the eco-system of desert.

He was apprised that the academy had been established

at a 150-year-old school building, covering an area of 22 acres of land.

The prime minister directed to retain the original character of the old building during the process of its restoration.

He also directed to workout provision of supply of water and natural gas to the academy.

The prime minister was also briefed about the status of forestation in Bahawalpur’s iconic Lal Sohanra Park, where 1,200 acres of land had been given tree-cover, while 5,000 acres would be planted in three years.

He directed to improve the natural environment of the lake to attract birds followed by completion of desilting of Patisar Lake. The prime minister emphasized on involvement of local people through

Community Based Organisations to protect the environment

and preserve wildlife.

Earlier, PM’s focal person Rizwan Mehboob told APP that the establishment of Forest Academy was in connection with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Green Pakistan vision, which would work on capacity-building of forest officers.

He said the academy would provide training to Divisional Forest Officers and Sub-divisional Forest Officers, besides offering short courses on the subject.

He mentioned that the prime minister on International Day of Forests had already released Rs 553 million as first tranche of Green Pakistan Fund, for disbursement among these provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Rizwan Mehboob said the provinces had designated the areas for plantation which would also be monitored through Geographic Information System.