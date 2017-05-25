PM inaugurates first unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Project

SAHIWAL, May 25 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Thursday inaugurated the first unit of Sahiwal Coal Power Project to

add 660 megawatt of electricity to the national grid.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Punjab Chief

Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana,

Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and State Minister for

Water and Power Abid Sher Ali unveiled the plaque of the project.

With a total capacity of 1320 megawatt, the project comprised

two coal-based power plants with capacity of 660 MW each. This is one

of the early harvest projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor

(CPEC).

The prime minister also visited the Control Room and different

portions of the power plant wherein the Chinese engineers briefed

him about the functioning of the plant.

The project has been completed in a record period, six months

ahead of the prescribed schedule, as the prime minister had launched

work on the project on May 30, 2014.

Executed by M/s Huaneng Shandong Ruyi Pakistan Energy Private

Limited, the project had already been connected to the national grid

since May 12, this year.

The power plant is expected to start generating 1320 MW from

first week of June this year which would also be six months before

the planned schedule.

Built as a latest state of the art technology Supercritical

Coal Fired Power Project, the power plant was is environmentally

compliant with high thermal efficiency to ensure low fuel

consumption.

The power generation from the project is expected to exceed 9

billion kWh, which would significantly contribute in alleviating

energy crisis in the country. The project will produce electricity

at with a levelized tariff of Rs 8.11/unit.

The Punjab government had extended loan facility to Pakistan

Railways for construction of spur line from nearest railway station

to the project site and coal was being successfully transported to

the project site.

Around 190 Pakistani young engineers trained in China have

been employed for plant operations.