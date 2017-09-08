PM inaugurates 340 MW C-4 nuclear power plant at Chashma

CHASHMA,(Mianwali) 8 Sept (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Friday inaugurated Pakistan’s fifth nuclear power plant C-4 with a capacity of generating 340MW of electricity.

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) is pursuing its vision of

nuclear technology for peaceful purposes and achieved another milestone with the operation of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-4 (C-4).

The plant would be operational on trial basis and would pass through

various functional and safety related tests at full power.

With tremendous efforts of PAEC and Chinese friends, the fourth

nuclear power plant C-4 would become operational and connected to the country’s power grid.

The Chashma nuclear power projects units, C-1, C-2 and C-3 have been successfully contributing to the national grid with an excellent performance since 2000, 2011 and 2016 respectively.

The three nuclear power plants of Chinese origin are the best

performing power stations in the country, supplying over 950 MW to the national grid with availability factors of around 99 percent.

Currently, country’s four nuclear power plants KANUPP, C-1, C-2 and

C-3 are operational and generating a total of 1,030 MW of power whereas with the inauguration of C-4 Chashma plant, the power supply would be further enhanced.

Two large sized nuclear power plants, K-2 and K-3 are under

construction near Karachi and are scheduled to be operational in 2020 and 2021 respectively, adding another 2,200 MW to the national grid.