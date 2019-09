PESHAWAR, Sep 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday formally inaugurated round-the-clock crossing terminal at historic Torkham border that would help bolster bilateral trade between neighboring brotherly countries of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate the Integrated Transit Trade Management System at Torkham border, completed at a cost costing Rs16 billion that would ease immigration facilities besides bolstering trade activities.