PM Imran would not compromise on accountability: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched an accountability drive against all the corrupt elements to recover the country’s wealth.Imran Khan had established PTI to hold accountability of corrupts which would pave ways to put the country on the path of development and prosperity, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not make any compromise on accountability, comes what may, adding he had presented himself for it before any one.

The Senator said the people were showing their full confidence on the spotless leadership of Imran Khan and international community was acknowledging his honesty also.

Faisal said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party leaders were involved in corruption, money laundering and illegal properties, adding that the cases against them were registered during the past regimes, not in the PTI’s government. He said Nawaz Sharif had failed to provide money trail regarding his cases before the court, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

He said the incumbent government was working to de-politicise national institutions and it would not interfere in the matters of any institution including FIA.

Replying to a question, he said PTI was still stand on its stance on Asger Khan case and the government would implement the decision of the court in this regard. He thanked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar for making lot of efforts regarding Dam and its fund raising.

He said the people of Pakistan especially those who were living abroad respond positively on dam funds raising campaign and they had showed genoruristy for the purpose.