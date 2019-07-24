WASHINGTON, July 24 APP:Prime Minister Imran Khan met Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi here at the Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
Extending a warm welcome, Speaker Pelosi said it was a pleasure to welcome Prime Minister of Pakistan to the US Capitol and to discuss the vital ties between “our economies, people & nations.”
During the meeting, views were exchanged on matters relating to Pak-US relations and regional developments.
PM Imran, Speaker Pelosi discuss Pak-US ties
