PM Imran rid nation of exploitative rulers of the past: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said that masses had rejected the two political families which plundered national wealth for several decades in the past and Prime Minister Imran Khan was the person who

rid the nation of exploitative system of the past.

In a tweet, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan realized the people’s problems

and he was striving to redress these problems created during previous governments.

She advised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to struggle for return of national

wealth, plundered during the previous regimes and launch movement against these

past rulers

She said that if the masses had power, they would have given exemplary punishment

to the persons, responsible for countless children fatalities in Thar and those who had

ruined their future.

She reminded the PML-N leadership that during their tenure, rulers were blamed for

wheat flour shortage. She said that the entire country knew that the Sharifs had monopoly

over flour, sugar, cooking oil and above all the chicken products.