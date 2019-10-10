PM Imran Khan’s visit to inject new impetus into bilateral partnership: China

BEIJING, Oct 10 (APP):China Thursday said it believed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Beijing would inject a new impetus into bilateral partnership between the two all-weather friends and there were a lot of fruitful outcomes from his visit.

“There are a lot of fruitful outcomes from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit.This will be a new impetus into our bilateral partnership,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Geng Shuang while responding to a question of APP during his regular briefing.